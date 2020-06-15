Filming will start in the autumn, it appears

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett has revealed when the second series of the show will start filming.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has led to TV and film productions across the globe being put on hold as social distancing measures have forced people to stay in self-isolation at home.

But with lockdown beginning to ease, production teams across the media industry have started to discuss how they can go about resuming filming of their much-beloved and highly-anticipated shows.

And now one TV host revealed when one of our favourites will be able to carry on filming so that it can get back on air as soon as possible.

Comedian and TV presenter Joel Dommett, who hosts musical competition The Masked Singer has confirmed that the show will start filming for its second series later on this year.

“There is going to be another series,” confirmed Joel as he spoke to father and son Martin and Roman Kemp on their new weekend show Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best.

“I’m so excited that I’m now allowed to tell people,” he said excitedly.

“They’re all planning it,” he continued, speaking of the show’s production team, adding, “they don’t know the rules for when it happens fully in September, but I’m so excited to be a part of the show I absolutely love.”

“I love the format,” continued the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, who went on to present I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp.

“It’s so inclusive, everyone loves it from two-year-olds up to 100-year-olds, I just love it and they’re playing the American version on Saturday night.

“I think it’s nice to see the format but a slightly different version of it.”

Show judge Davina McCall also backed up the upcoming filming date, telling OK! Magazine, “We were booked to film this September but I think that’s been pushed back to October now.

“It will probably come out around the beginning of next year.”