The Masked Singer fans think this JLS star is Robin

Could Robin secretly be this JLS member?

The Masked Singer continues this weekend, and there are three contestants that still need to be unmasked. Robin, Badger and Sausage will perform once again and fans are convinced they’ve figured out the identity of the bird mask.

Fans are speculating that Robin is JLS star Aston Merrygold, and that judges haven’t yet picked up on a clue that points to the singer. Robin mentioned being “usually blue” and judge Davina McCall thought it could be Lee Ryan from Blue. But JLS fans have pointed out that it was Aston’s colour in the band.

One fan wrote, “HOW HAVE THEY NOT GUESSED ASTON FOR ROBIN?? BLUE WAS LITERALLY COLOUR IN JLS #maskedsingeruk”

Another added, “if robin isn’t aston merrigold my family will laugh at me.. so please.. jls fan my whole childhood surely i know, right? that “usually blue” clue sealed the deal for me because his colour is blue”

And a third wrote, “I did not wear a blue JLS hoodie throughout my early teens to now not know that Robin is 100% Aston Merrygold my friends #TheMaskedSingerUK”

Aston’s colour was featured on all the JLS merchandise, and he’d wear the colour during red carpet events, so fans are convinced it’s a subtle nod to the band. Meanwhile, Marvin Humes was green, JB was yellow and Oriste Williams was red. But fans will have to wait and see if their theory is correct!

Robin performed Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud in a different voice to usual, before returning to his normal voice to perform 1980s classic Footloose. So far he’s been safe, but there’s a chance he could be unmasked very soon as we’re down to the final three performers.

There’s plenty of theories around Badger and Sausage’s identities too. Recently, fans speculated that Badger is Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay and others are convinced that Sausage is Sheridan Smith.

But there are plenty of fan theories out there, and all will be revealed in the series’ highly anticipated final.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday, February 13th at 7pm on ITV.