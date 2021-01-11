This is so cute!

Martine McCutcheon has shared the adorable moment her son realised she was one of the mystery guests taking part in ITV’s The Masked Singer season 2.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of her and 5-year-old Rafferty Jack McManus, as the pair watched the show together.

Martine is known for her roles in Love Actually and EastEnders, but this time she took on a brand new role as the mysterious swan in the wacky singing competition.

In the video, they’re both chanting “take it off” and then Rafferty looks stunned when he realises it was his mum hiding behind the mask the whole time!

Turning to Martine, Rafferty shouts, “What?! Mummy?!” with a seriously surprised look on his face. He had no idea that his mum was the swan the whole time.

In her Instagram caption, Martine wrote, “Thank you so much for having me! The most amazing project to be part of! Huge! Thank you to the whole team – what an brilliant bunch [of] people to work with! Ive never known an operation like it! 🙌🏼😆”

She added, “I didn’t get to sing a big ballad but I DID get to be a showgirl again and also surprise Rafferty by being on one of his favourite ever shows! Bless him he was so proud and not being able to breathe and getting backache from the huge heavy wired swan sculpture was all worth it! 🤣 I can’t believe I managed to keep it a secret! 🙈😆”

Martine was unmasked as swan on Saturday 9th January, making her the third contestant to be eliminated after judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Rita Ora voted her off.

Her elimination comes after Spice Girls’ Mel B was unmasked as Seahorse, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealed herself to the one hiding behind Alien.