Sausage's costume has had a makeover ahead of tonight's The Masked Singer...

The Masked Singer is back on our screens tonight for the third episode of season two, and eagle-eyed fans will notice a change has been made with Sausage’s costume.

The character, who many fans are convinced could be hiding former X Factor star Stacey Solomon, has been a huge hit on the show so far.

In the first episode of The Masked Singer it was revealed that Sausage is female, can be a ‘girlie girl’ and has a connection to the coast.

But as fans are convinced Sausage is Stacey the panel have revealed their guesses as Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, Maya Jama and Meghan Trainor.

Sausage gets a makeover

However, tonight will see Sausage take to the stage once again – but this time there will be something different with her costume.

The wrapping around Sausage’s chips used to have a headline about The Masked Singer, but tonight it will instead read ‘Sausage Batters Badger’.

This new headline is a nod to the fact Sausage won the vote from the audience in week one, leaving Badger to face the panel’s decision.

Eventually it was Alien who was revealed as Sophie Ellis Bextor.

But is this costume alteration just for show? Or could there be a hidden clue in the change?

Could the constantly changing news hint that the celebrity hidden inside could be a journalist?

Or perhaps it is someone who is constantly hitting the headlines themselves?

Tonight’s The Masked Singer will see mystery celebrities taking to the stage once again.

This week we will see Robin, Swan, Dragon, Sausage and Badger singing before the third celebrity is unmasked.

The Masked Singer continues tonight (Saturday 9th January) at 7pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.