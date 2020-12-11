The Masked Singer season 2 is hitting our screens this Christmas

The Masked Singer season 2 will be a Christmas TV highlight on ITV. As TV’s craziest guessing game gets underway once again, will we be able to guess which singers are hiding inside those elaborate costumes?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Masked Singer season 2

The Masked Singer season 2 start date: when is it back on ITV?

ITV have confirmed that the second series will launch on Boxing Day at 7pm.

The Masked Singer series 2 panellists: who’s guessing?

Series one panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are all back for series two, as is host Joel Dommett. Ken Jeong was unable to travel to the UK for filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so his seat goes to BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan.

“It’s a good vibes show, that’s why I wanted to be on it,” says Mo. “There are a lot of shows where you’re judging people’s talent and looks, where this is like, you don’t do none of that! You literally just guess who it can be, and the guesses can be as ludicrous as you want. That’s the cool thing about being on a show like this – your guess is not silly, it could be anyone!”

“I think the clues are much harder than last year,” adds Davina. “I think that’s how we’ve upped the stakes – the clues don’t give away as much as they did last year, so it’s actually much harder to guess!”

The Masked Singer series 2 costumes: what are they?

Series one gave us iconic outfits like Queen Bee, Octopus and Duck, and the costume designers have gone all out this year to create some more eye-catching ensembles.

There are 12 celebrities taking part once again, with six taking part in each of the first two episodes. Episode one features the debut performances of Alien, Robin, Badger, Swan, Dragon and Sausage.

Waiting in the wings to perform in the second episode will be Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bushbaby, Grandfather Clock and Seahorse.

“For me, the biggest surprise of last year was just how good someone like our winner, Nicola [Roberts] was,” says Jonathan. “She could still sing, and sell a song, in the heat under a huge costume and a mask, without really being able to see the audience, so I think it’s a real test of the performer’s talents in a way that they don’t have anywhere else. And all the celebrities have come along armed with a bit of knowledge from having seen the first series, so it’s even harder for us!”

“The level of who was on the show really got me,” agrees Rita. “I was thinking, ‘wow, they really went all over the spectrum and all over the world!’ And just knowing that they can go up a notch this season, I’m genuinely looking forward to the public’s reaction to who’s on the show.”

The Masked Singer series 2 trailer: what does it reveal?

Well, there are no spoilers in the trailer of course, so we don’t get to hear any of the contestants actually singing. But we do get to see the likes of Dragon, Robin, Sausage and Blob performing on the stage, as well as Mo very quickly realising that “this show is mad”.

We also get a few glimpses of some of the panel’s guesses this year: Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Mel B and… Dean Gaffney?

Perhaps most importantly of all, the trailer confirms that Joel Dommett’s extremely snazzy suits are also back with a vengeance for series 2!

What else do we know?