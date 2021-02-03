The Masked Singer sees Queen Bee return in a SHOCK twist for the final

Nicola Roberts will be making a special appearance for The Masked Singer final...

The Masked Singer viewers are in for a treat because last year’s champion, Queen Bee, is returning to the show.

Fans of the ITV Saturday night entertainment show will remember that former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts was revealed to be hiding in the Queen Bee costume last year.

Nicola managed to beat off stiff competition from Katherine Jenkins, who was behind the Octopus costume, and Jason Manford who was Hedgehog.

The former pop star wowed the panel and the audience with her pitch-perfect performances each week, earning her a huge fanbase from day one.

Back with a bang

And there is great news for fans, because series 2 of The Masked Singer will see Queen Bee returning to the show as Nicola joins the panel as a guest.

Nicola will be the third celebrity to join Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan on the panel.

Last weekend we saw comedian Alan Carr joining the other panellists as they tried to work out who was hiding behind the masks.

This Saturday’s semi-final will see comedian and The Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas join in the guessing game.

Nicola will be taking her place on the panel for the final on Saturday 13th February at 7pm.

Which celebrities are behind the masks?

The latest celebrities to be unmasked on the show were Sir Lenny Henry as Blob, and lead singer of A-Ha, Morten Harket, who was unmasked as Viking.

Still remaining in the competition are Sausage, Harlequin, Robin, Badger and Dragon.

Fans are convinced that Robin could be JLS singer Aston Merrygold, while Sheridan Smith and Stacey Solomon have been favourites for Sausage since the start of the competition.

But who will make it through to the finals on the 13th?

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.