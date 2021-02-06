The Masked Singer semi final - who is hiding behind the final five costumes? Here are all the theories and clues put together in one place...

The Masked Singer will see two more celebrities unmasked in tonight’s semi-final, and here is everything we know about the five remaining contestants.

With just five famous faces left in the completion, things are heating up on The Masked Singer UK.

Robin, Badger, Sausage, Dragon and Harlequin will all take to the stage tonight in a bid to make it through to the final next week.

Since series 2 started on Boxing Day, the masked celebrities have been trying to hoodwink the panel and the viewers at home in a bid to keep their identity a secret.

But fans have got their theories about who might be hiding behind the elaborate costumes.

Here is everything we know so far…

Sausage

Fans have been convinced that Stacey Soloman is behind the brilliant Sausage costume since the start of the show.

But some strange happenings on Sheridan Smith’s Wikipedia page has left eagle-eyed fans suspicious that she could be Sausage instead.

On her page, it had been edited to state that she had starred on the Masked Singer as Sausage, but has since been changed. A note on the edit history now reads “changed she WAS sausage to she is suspected to be”.

While Wikipedia is not a 100% reliable source, this edit suggests that judges and fans predictions that Sausage is Sheridan might be true after all!

So far, we know that Sausage is a woman and we’ve been given the following clues: “strong connection to the beach and the coast”, “loves a bit of glam” and that she’s “regular” and “no-nonsense”.

But there’s other women who could potentially be Sausage, and the Masked Singer judges have suggested it could be Ella Henderson, presenter Maya Jama or The Voice judge Meghan Trainor.

Badger

Badger fans thought that perhaps Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard could be hiding in the fury costume, but now they have turned their attention to Jamiroquai’s lead vocalist Jay Kay.

Some clues have referenced not being recognised in public, and there’s also been hints about hats throughout the competition.

Jay Kay is known for wearing large hats and headwear, and fans have speculated that he’s using Badger’s giant mask to hide his identity this time. In addition to this, Badger has previously stated he was “on cloud nine” and that’s the name of one of Jamiroquai’s tracks.

There’s another clue that could be linked to a Jamiroquai song, Canned Heat. Viewers have seen oil and tin cans throughout the competition.

Harlequin

Harlequin has kept fans guessing from the start of the series… with some of the earlier clues including her being ‘terrified’ to walk out on stage, as well sometimes ‘being a bit of a clown’.

The panel have come to the conclusion that she is a professional singer after Harlequin’s stunned with her vocals each week.

More recent clues include the fact she is ‘fascinated by stories’ and that she is an avid reader.

Harlequin also admitted that she prefers staying in rather than being a party animal who was out all night.

So far fans have guessed Harlequin could be Gabrielle, Des’ree, Beverley Knight, Charlotte Hawkins, Macy Gray or Naga Munchetty.

Robin

Robin has impressed the panel with his amazing voice, but his moves have also attracted plenty of attention.

Fans are convinced that it could be JLS singer Aston Merrygold hiding behind the Robin costume, but Westlife star Nicky Byrne has also mentioned and so has Olly Murs.

Over recent weeks Robin’s clues have mentioned representing his country, starting out as a performer by doing impressions, and a number of Westlife songs have been referenced along the way, too.

After one performance Robin said: “I had so much fun out there, I felt like I was in a world of my own.” and another time he mentioned flying without wings – both of which are famous Westlife hits.

Dragon

Fans originally thought that Dragon could be RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act, but now they’re convinced that Sue Perkins could be behind Dragon’s cute costume.

Dragon has been spotted wearing rainbow colours, which has led fans to believe it’s a reference to The Independent’s Rainbow List, which Sue is on. There’s also been references to a programme she used to star in, Supersizers Eat.

One viewer wrote, “Definitely Dragon is Sue Perkins. In Supersizers she ate ducks’ tongues and udders. It explains the reference to her big belly. She’s on the Independent’s rainbow list. Bake Off timer. Celeb Big Brother (house with money). QI etc”

So who will be unmasked in tonight's semi-final?