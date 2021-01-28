Could Sheridan be hiding behind this iconic costume?

Sheridan Smith is the latest celebrity to be predicted by The Masked Singer fans, and there’s an interesting hint on her Wikipedia page that’s got fans convinced she’s Sausage.

On her page, it had been edited to state that she had starred on the Masked Singer as Sausage, but has since been changed. A note on the edit history now reads “changed she WAS sausage to she is suspected to be”.

While Wikipedia is not a 100% reliable source, this edit suggests that judges and fans predictions that Sausage is Sheridan might be true after all!

So far, we know that Sausage is a woman and we’ve been given the following clues: “strong connection to the beach and the coast”, “loves a bit of glam” and that she’s “regular” and “no-nonsense”.

In an interview with The Times, she spoke about her experience visiting the coast as a child. Sheridan said: “When I was a kid, we always went to Cleethorpes, on the Lincolnshire coast. It’s not the most glamorous beach, but the fish and chips and ice creams are great.”

But there’s other women who could potentially be Sausage, and the Masked Singer judges have suggested it could be Ella Henderson, presenter Maya Jama or The Voice judge Meghan Trainor. Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon has also been suggested.

Latest stories



TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 28th January

We’ll have to wait to see who’s unmasked as Sausage, but it doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere just yet. So far five famous faces have been unmasked and eliminated; Sophie Ellis-Bextor as Alien, Mel B as Seahorse, Martine McCutcheon as Swan, Glenn Hoddle as Grandfather Clock and most recently, John Thomson as Bush Baby.

With seven more to unmask, it could potentially be a while before we find out the true identity of Sausage…

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday 30th January.