The Masked Singer sister show The Masked Dancer is coming to the UK

Exciting news for The Masked Singer fans as ITV secures rights to its sister show...

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly been a runaway success for ITV over the last year, with series 2 currently airing on Saturday nights.

But with the show’s final set to air on Saturday 13th, we all need something to fill that The Masked Singer shaped hole that will be left.

However, ITV have come up trumps, having secured the rights to a UK version of The Masked Dancer earlier this week.

The exciting news was revealed by The Sun, with an insider confirming that the American format would be coming to UK shores later this year.

The prospect of a new hit show will come as a relief to ITV scheduling bosses after it was recently announced that Britain’s Got Talent has been axed for this year due to social distancing restrictions.

The nation’s favourite guessing game continues

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Everyone’s really excited about The Masked Dancer, it’s a huge success in the US so producers can’t wait to bring it to the UK.

“ITV struck the deal over the rights to the format at the start of this week and now the producers are compiling a team to start work on it.

“It’s still very early days and casting has yet to properly begin on the show, which they hope can be filmed this summer.

“After Britain’s Got Talent had to be delayed they wanted another big show to fill that gap, and The Masked Dancer has it all, stars, music and performances.”

Who will be on the panel?

Over in the US, The Masked Dancer has the same panel of judges that sit on The Masked Singer, so there is the hope that the same would happen here in the UK.

The source continued: “The judges have worked really well together so the dream would be to have them all back on the panel.

“It’s too early to say at the moment as they have to make sure everyone’s schedules align and seeing as everyone is mega busy, this could be quite difficult.

“They’d also like Joel Dommett to host The Masked Dancer again, but those talks are ongoing.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.