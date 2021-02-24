The Masked Singer UK bosses promise ‘bonkers’ changes for series 3

The Masked Singer bosses are promising some big changes to the next series of the ITV show...

The Masked Singer UK bosses have spoken about what we can expect in the next series of the ITV show, and they’re promising huge things.

Executive producers of The Masked Singer, Dan Nettleton and Derek McLean, told Radio Times that they had big plans for the show going forwards.

It seems that when you have a show as brilliant as The Masked Singer, there are no limits to what can be done…

“We have got so many ideas!” Dan Nettleton revealed.

“We don’t intend for this to be the same every year, and partly because of the beauty of the format, it means you can do bonkers things.

“In a traditional kind of talent show, there are limits to where you can take the show, but with a show that relies on Badgers singing against Sausages and Blobs, there really isn’t a limit.

“We have some very crazy high concept ideas that we would like to introduce to the series going forward.”

Series 2 success

Fans of the show will already know that series 2 had some of huge names hidden behind the amazing costumes.

Aston Merrygold was revealed to be Robin, Sir Lenny Henry was Blob, while Spice Girl Mel B was uncovered as Seahorse.

But it was the amazing Joss Stone who was revealed to be hiding in the Sausage costume after managing to keep everyone guessing right until the very end.

Derek McLean added: “The great thing about this show is the excitement builds as the show goes on because it’s such a guessing game.

“It really generates its own publicity you know people seem to just talk about it more and more and more after every episode.”

The Masked Singer is likely to return to ITV with series 3 at the end of 2021 or at the very beginning of 2022.