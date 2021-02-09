Gabrielle has admitted she considered quitting The Masked Singer because of difficulties with her Harlequin costume...

The singer, who was unmasked in last weekend’s semi-final appeared on Lorraine this morning to chat about her experience on the Saturday night show.

Gabrielle admitted that along with her costume being heavy she also found the prospect of singing in front of so many millions of people watching at home very daunting.

The star told Lorraine: “What happens is that you do rehearsals at home, learning a song. They have the voice coaches coming online to go through things with you.

“Then you get there, you have this costume – a fabulous costume – then they give you the mask, and you’re like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me it was so heavy?!’

“I wasn’t prepared for it, and was like, ‘I can’t do this, call my lawyers, I’m going home! It’s going to be rubbish, I’m going to sound awful.’ I was running out of breath, always hot.

“But everyone on the show was amazing, they talked me down. It’s like being on a ledge and saying, ‘Look, we can do this, you can do this.’

“Everybody was accommodating, it was a case of adjusting the mask. And although it never ceased being hot, what can I say? I’m glad I could get through it.”

Stage fright

But Gabrielle also said that she was so nervous about going out on stage that she would have rather given birth again!

“I would rather have gone though childbirth than the anxieties.

“I’ve given birth and at the moment if you said the prospect of going out on people’s TV screens, so many millions of people would be watching you, and the prospect of mucking up – put me in the labour ward!

“But I’m glad I continued, it’s amazing.”

Who is behind the mask?

Gabrielle also admitted that while she might have taken part in this year’s The Masked Singer, she has no idea who is hiding in the other costumes.

In fact, she is discovering who the other celebrities are by watching the show on TV, just like the viewers at home…

“I’m loving all the unmasking as it’s coming on. I’m like, ‘I didn’t know this person was there!'”

“Blame the show, they are so precise, so secretive, they ran a military operation that I’m having to wait at home to watch who is under the mask! I’m loving it!”

The Masked Singer final airs on Saturday 13th February at 7pm on ITV.