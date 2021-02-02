The Masked Singer’s Viking reveals why he performed his own song

Nobody saw this one coming!

The Masked Singer is all about keeping your identity hidden, but one contestant decided to do something bold in an attempt to throw the judges off.

During Saturday’s episode of the competition, Viking was unmasked as A-ha singer Morten Harket. Despite being eliminated, he made Masked Singer history by becoming the only person who performed their own song. Morten decided to sing one of the band’s most iconic songs, Take On Me.

Explaining his decision on This Morning, he said: “It worked well. It was the one thing you wouldn’t do, so the idea was that that was going to throw them further off… I thought it was blatantly obvious before that it was me!”

He added, “The way to tell a lie is to speak the truth. You just have to dodge the question and twist it in other ways. Once you begin not telling the truth you’re losing it.”

Before it was revealed to be Morten, the judges had several attempts at guessing who it was.

Rita Ora suggested Bear Grylls, Davina McCall guessed footballer Ledley King, Mo Gilligan guessed Ricky Wilson, while Jonathan predicted Taron Egerton.

During his third performance, his clue was: “Vikings might have been around for millennia, but my career has been one of billions – it was over a billion people that watched me to my thing.

“I rely on tools that I was born with, and tools that I create.”

It’s now obvious that he was referring to his career with A-ha, but many were still convinced it was a survivalist like Bear Grylls or an actor.

Morten was unmasked during a double elimination, alongside comedian Lenny Henry who turned out to be Blob. There are now only four more contestants to unmask; Badger, Dragon, Harlequin, Robin and Sausage. There’s already been some rumours about who Sausage might be, but what do you think?