BBC loses rights to show The Masters golf live as Sky claims exclusive rights

Tiger Woods secured the Green Jacket for a fifth time this year

The BBC has lost the rights to screen live coverage of The Masters golf tournament.

The BBC has been showing two live days from the historic event for the past few years, but Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster screening live the race for the famous Green Jacket at Augusta National next year.

The BBC has been showing live golf since the 1950s, but having previously lost the rights to the Open, it now looks like it won’t be showing any live golf next year except from the Olympics. The BBC originally started screening The Masters live in 1963.

Sky Sports will show all four days of The Masters next year on its own golf channel.

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: “The Masters has provided some spectacular moments on Sky Sports – not least Tiger Wood’s unforgettable comeback this year – and we look forward to broadcasting many more at one of the most iconic global sporting events.

“We are proud of our our 10-year association with Augusta National, and our golf team does a great job sharing the magic of the Masters with our viewers.”

Tiger Woods thrilled many golf fans when he claimed The Masters for a fifth time last year, shooting thirteen under.

Will the BBC show highlights of The Masters golf in 2020?

It’s not all bad news for BBC viewers who love golf as the channel will continue to broadcast highlights of The Masters.

Sky revealed that it would also show live coverage of the Par 3 contest. The 2020 Masters will be held between 9th April and 12th April.

Main picture of Tiger Woods winning the tournament: Getty images