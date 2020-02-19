The Nest on BBC1 – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Nest promises to have us gripped!

The Nest, starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, is a big new thriller coming soon to BBC1.

The five-part story revolves around a wealthy couple desperate for a baby, who ask a teenage girl to be a surrogate. But no one realises what the consequences will be…

The Nest start date on BBC1

The BBC has yet to announce a start date.

The Nest plot: What’s in store?

Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) long to have a baby to make their perfect life complete. They have been trying for years and wondering if they will ever be able to start a family. But then through a chance encounter they meet Kaya (Mirren Mack), an 18-year-old, who’s living a troubled life in a very different part of Glasgow. Kaya agrees to carry their baby and it seems like a blessing for all three. But did they really meet by chance? Who is Kaya? What is her true motive? Have the trio embarked on a relationship of mutual destruction?

The BBC bill it as “an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want”.

Who’s in it?

Martin Compston, best known for playing dogged cop Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, stars alongside Sophie Rundle, whose credits include Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack. Mirren Mack is actually making her TV debut as Kaya. Other key cast include Shirley Henderson, who Harry Potter fans will remember as Moaning Myrtle, and Hatton Garden’s David Hayman.

The Nest trailer: What does it reveal?

The BBC is yet to release a trailer.

What else do we know about The Nest?

Filming took place in Glasgow. The series is written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning writer Nicole Taylor. Martin Compston has revealed he uses his “native west coast accent” as Dan.