The One Show presenter Alex Jones lands SURPRISE new BBC job

There are exciting times ahead for Alex...

Alex Jones has announces that she has landed an exciting new job with the BBC.

As well as presenting The One Show on weeknights, Alex has become a household name over the years after hosting numerous BBC One programmes and taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

A new venture…

But Alex is about to add another string to her bow after joining the team at BBC Radio Wales.

Alex will be presenting a new weekend show called ‘Sunday Morning with…’ with will start on 6th September and air from 9.30am until 11am.

The presenter has signed up to host six consecutive weeks of shows, and joining her on the first show will be Rhod Gilbert and Sian Harriers who will be discussing starting their own podcast during lockdown.

Denise Van Outen will also be chatting to Alex about musicals, while Welsh entrepreneurs Sophie and Hannah Pycroft, aka the Spectrum Sisters, will be revealing how they are taking the beauty world by storm.

The Sunday morning breakfast slot has previously been filled by the likes of Carol Vorderman, athlete Colin Jackson, Keeping Faith star Eve Myles, actress Suzanne Packer and broadcaster Anna Ryder Richardson.

Weekend excitement

Speaking of her new weekend role, Alex said in a statement: “I’m so excited to get my headphones back on for BBC Radio Wales and play some of my favourite songs.

“There is something so special about radio – the connection you can have with the listeners and there’s something extra special about talking to people in Wales.

Colin Paterson, BBC Radio Wales Editor, added: “Alex is one of the country’s best-loved presenters. Her style and warmth makes her perfect for radio.

“I’m over the moon that she’s joining the line-up here at BBC Radio Wales.”

The One Show airs Monday to Friday at 7pm on BBC One