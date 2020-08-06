Angelica Bell says her dance skills aren't too bad

The One Show’s Angelica Bell has opened up on rumours that she is set to star in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former CBBC children’s TV presenter, who regularly appears on the Beeb’s smash hit evening chat show, spoke out on the hearsay that she is among the celebs being lined up to learn how to ballroom dance like a pro in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Speaking to The Sun, Angelica hinted that she’d be up for a stint on the national treasure dance contest, admitting her dancing skills aren’t too bad.

“I like challenges, so who knows?

“I can’t imagine ever learning steps but I like clubbing and think I’m quite a good dancer. But that doesn’t mean it will translate to Strictly.”

It’s also been thought that Little Mix songstress Jade Thirlwall may take to the dance floor in a bid to win the glitterball trophy. Meanwhile, it’s likely that Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing will make a return after his short lived run on the programme last year.

The socialite was devastated when he was forced to duck out last minute after injuring his foot.

He was replaced by ex Emmerdale favourite Kelvin Fletcher who went on to win the 2019 series alongside Oti Mabuse, but it’s thought that Jamie could be getting ready for a second shot.

The fate of Strictly 2020 was left hanging in the balance after the coronavirus pandemic sent the world of TV production into disarray.

Luckily for die hard fans, the glam and glitzy show will be making its annual appearance but will be running for a limited time in order to keep things safe.

“The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year,” bosses said in a statement.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.”