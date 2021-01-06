The Pembrokeshire Murders is a must-watch show

The Pembrokeshire Murders is a new real-life crime drama coming soon to ITV.

The three-part story stars Luke Evans as real-life detective DCS Steve Wilkins of the Dyfed-Powys Police force, who risked his reputation by reopening two unsolved double murder cases. Bizarrely, the killer’s downfall was partly due to his appearance on classic ITV game show Bullseye…

When is The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV?

The Pembrokeshire Murders starts on Monday January 11th on ITV at 9pm. The next part is on Tuesday January 12th on ITV at 9pm. The concluding part is on Wednesday 13th January at 9pm

What’s the plot?

In 2005 Steve reopened two unsolved double murders. One was the killings of Peter and Gwenda Dixon as they walked on a Pembrokeshire coastal path in June 1989. That case bore similarities to a crime committed nearby four years earlier at Scoveston Manor. Steve thought that convicted burglar John Cooper was responsible for both crimes. However, Steve didn’t have enough evidence and knew it was a race against time to gather it as Cooper was about to be released after serving time for a series of robberies.

What’s The Pembrokeshire Murders connection to Bullseye?

Bizarrely, part of the evidence used to eventually convict Cooper of the killings was his appearance on classic ITV gameshow Bullseye. A clip of Cooper appearing on Bullseye two months before the Dixons were killed was shown to the jury, with the prosecution saying his appearance matched at an artist’s impression of a man seen withdrawing money using a bank card that belonged to the Dixons.

Who’s in the cast?

As well as Luke Evans as DCS Steve Wilkins, the drama stars Keith Allen as killer John Cooper. Other cast includes David Fynn as an ITV news reporter who plays a part in the investigation. And Caroline Berry as Cooper’s wife, Patricia.

Talking about working alongside Keith Allen, Luke says: “Keith is an incredible actor and there’s a manipulation and a dark sensibility to his performance that sends shivers up your spine. Oh my God, it’s extraordinary.”

Is there a trailer?

Yep…

https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1345701944967495682/video/1

