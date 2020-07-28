Lily James leads the cast of the romantic comedy-drama coming to BBC1

The Pursuit of Love is a major new BBC1 adaptation of the Nancy Mitford classic which boasts an all-star cast including Downton Abbey’s Lily James.

Adapted by Emily Mortimer, the big production will premiere on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings) and BBCiPlayer in the UK and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Emily Mortimer says: “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit Of Love it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical.”

The Pursuit of Love – what’s it about?

Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the romantic comedy-drama follows the adventures of fearless Linda Radlett (Cinderella and Downton star Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

Obsessed with love and marriage, the pair are on the hunt for their ideal husband. But their friendship is rocked as Fanny decides to go for a steady life while Linda opts to follow her heart. This leads Linda down an increasingly wild path. The Beeb teases the show will pose “questions about freedom, love and sex and the mystery of the human heart”.

Lily James says; “It’s great to be working with Emily. Her brilliant scripts bring new life to this story – full of love, full of friendship, very moving and sad in places, but also funny and true to life.”

Who’s in it?

As well as Lily James and Emily Beecham, other key cast includes The Wire’s Dominic West and Dracula’s Dolly Wells. They play Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett. Also appearing is Shelock’s Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s eccentric neighbour and Emily Mortimer as Fanny’s mother. While Josh star Beattie Edmondson plays Louisa Radlett.

Linda and Fanny’s love interests include Messiah’s Assaad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Penny Dreadful’s Shazad Latif as Alfred Wincham and White House Farm’s Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig.

The Pursuit of Love – where is it filmed?

The drama will be mainly shot around the Bristol and Bath area.

When will it air and how many episodes is it?

A release date is yet to be announced. It’s three one-hour episodes.