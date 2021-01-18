Romesh is back for more topical comedy...

The Ranganation is returning to our screens for a third season, to bring a much needed dose of laughter to the nation. Once again, host Romesh Ranganathan will be presenting the much-loved, Bafta nominated comedy show and this time they’re able to be back in the studio once more.

He’ll also be chatting virtually with a number of guests, to discuss topical events. Speaking about the upcoming season, Romesh said, “Working with The Ranganation is always a highlight for me, so I’m looking forward to being virtually reunited with them all and unpicking the week’s events together.

“We are also back in the studio, which is partly because we have figured out a way to do it safely but mainly because my marriage wouldn’t have survived doing the show from my house again.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

When is The Ranganation season 3 on TV?

The new season will start in February 2021, with episodes airing over on BBC2. There’ll be six 45-minute episodes for fans to tune into, and previous episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer.

Confirming the news in a tweet, which Romesh retweeted, BBC Press Office wrote, “We’re happy to announce that @RomeshRanga is reuniting the Ranganation for more topical lockdown comedy on @BBCTwo”

Who will be guesting on The Ranganation season 3?

We haven’t got any confirmed guests just yet, but if the previous seasons are anything to go by, we should see some legendary faces on the new episodes. Former guests include Aisling Bea, Danny Dyer, Freddie Flintoff, Jo Brand, Katherine Ryan, Paloma Faith and Richard Osman.

His focus group of 20 outspoken members of the public, collectively known as The Ranganation, will be back to share their thoughts remotely. They’ll be sure to bring personal stories, insights and laughter to the new season.

Romesh’s mother Shanthi is also taking part again, after being very well received by fans of the show. She added, “I am delighted to be back on screen soon with Rommy and The Ranganation, although Romesh still says that getting me up and running on Zoom is incredibly annoying! I am looking forward to regularly telling him what I think of his hosting.”

What else should we know about The Ranganation?

The series has been incredibly well received, with series two averaging 1.4m viewers, making it a 27 percent increase from series one.

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC2 says: “For my money The Ranganation was the best lockdown comedy series on TV last year and I’m delighted that Romesh and his merry band are returning to our screens.

“The Ranganation are a unique cross-section of modern Britain and Romesh is a master at driving the most insightful and hilarious insights into contemporary life.”