The Repair Shop returns to our screens tonight...

As a new series of The Repair Shop begins this week a vintage handbag, a kick-boxing trophy and a chair with a Royal connection are among the treasured items presenter Jay Blades and the team of experts are welcoming through the doors.

And, as usual, Jay says viewers can expect things to get emotional!

“The art-deco handbag has such a beautiful story attached to it,” said presenter and furniture restorer Jay speaking exclusively to What’s On TV and TV Times.

Jay, who has hosted the series since it began on daytime TV in 2017 and now regularly pulls in up to 7m viewers said…

“The art-deco bag is brought in by Derek who’s in his 80s and like a lot of people who bring things in to be repaired, the bag is the only object he has belonging to his mum who died when he was just two.”

Inside the bag were two photos of Derek as a baby with his mother.

“They are the only ones he has of her so they’re incredibly precious. I made a copy of one and put it in a frame for him while experts Susie (Fletcher) and Brenton (West) did a wonderful job repairing the bag,” explained Jay.

Later in the week the experts work their magic on a chair made for the investiture of the Prince of Wales and a trophy brought in by former World kickboxing champion, Helen Bannan that was almost destroyed in a house fire.

“I found Helen’s story so powerful. She had been through so much and lost so much,” said Jay.

“I had to give her a hug when she told us her story and exactly what had happened. Being able to bring her prized trophy back to life was wonderful and incredibly moving.”

Meanwhile the investiture chair, one of 4000 made in 1969 to celebrate the Prince of Wales formally becoming a Prince, was brought in by two sisters and reminded Jay of his own childhood.

“They told me how that chair was their mother’s pride and joy and that she had it in the front room where no-one was allowed to sit on it,” said Jay.

“That reminded me so much of my own childhood, we had a front room that was the best front room and we we weren’t allowed in there unless we had guests!”

Jay also revealed he was excited to have a royal connection.

He said, “I love the royal family in the sense that it’s part of our heritage, so to work on a royal item in The Repair Shop, alongside Will, was just a joy.”

The Repair Shop will air weekdays from Monday 7 September at 4.30pm on BBC One. For full listings see our TV Guide.

The episodes are also available on iPlayer.