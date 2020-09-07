EastEnders is back after taking a break for the first time in 35 years...

EastEnders fans were beside themselves with excitement after the soap returned to BBC One tonight after taking a break back in June.

But despite everyone being excited about catching up with all their Walford favourites, there is just one question on everyone’s lips. Where are Mick and Linda living now?!

EastEnders fans will know that the Carters moved out of The Vic before the last episodes aired nearly three months ago, leaving Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Ian Beale to take over the reins.

Seeing Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) in a different home has thrown fans, but while everyone is looking forward to seeing what this fresh start brings for the couple, viewers have been trying to place where they have moved to.

Eagle-eyed fans will have seen that the family have moved into Kush’s old flat on the Square, where he used to live before moving in with Kat and the rest of the Slaters.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts…

While tonight’s comeback episode saw Mick and Linda looking more loved up than ever, they weren’t the only ones.

Also in Albert Square…

Lockdown has seen Martin and Ruby also officially become a couple, not that Kat, who has recently returned to the Square, is happy to see them together.

There was also drama in Walford when Dotty revealed Ian’s dark secret about the night Denny died to Sharon, while Callum has found himself in a tricky situation after seeing Ben on some CCTV footage at work.

Chantelle has also had a tough time during lockdown, and is now looking to get a divorce from controlling husband, Gray.

Fans will know that her story isn’t going to end well, with Gray tragically killing her as she tries to end their toxic marriage.

With all this drama going on in Walford and it’s only the first episode back, one thing is for sure… EastEnders is back with a bang!

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.