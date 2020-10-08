The Right Stuff on Disney Plus – release date, cast, plot and trailer

10... 9... 8... 7... 6... 5... 4... 3... 2... 1... yep, space series The Right Stuff is nearly here!

The Right Stuff is a new drama coming to Disney Plus UK about the race to be the first country to put a man into space.

Set at the height of the Cold War in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it sees the United States lock horns with its bitter rivals the Soviet Union. Head to the official Disney Plus website to sign up so you don’t miss it!.

The Right Stuff release date on Disney Plus

The Right Stuff, executive produced by Oscar winner by Leonardo DiCaprio, begins on Disney Plus on Friday 9th October with the first two episodes being released as a double bill. New episodes in the eight part series will then be released weekly.

What’s the plot?

It’s based on the Tom Wolfe book and the film of the same name. The plot follows the newly formed NASA as it launches Project Mercury, which sees seven of the country’s top test pilots become celebrities. They were all hand picked for a gruelling space training programme as they set about becoming America’s first astronauts, a job fraught with danger. It examines the motivation of The Mercury Seven plus their often complicated personal lives.

Who’s in the cast?

Suits actor Patrick J Adams stars as John Glenn, a hugely famously American pilot. Micah Stock (Bonding) plays bomber pilot Deke Slayton. Jake McDorman (Limitless) is Alan Shephard, who became the first American to go into space in 1961. Aaron Staton (Mad Men) plays competitive pilot Wally Schirra.

Michael Trotter (Underground) is Gus Grissom, who becomes the second American in space. Colin O’Donogue (Once Upon a Time) plays Gordon Cooper, the youngest member of the team. And James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) plays Scott Carpenter, who was nicknamed “the poet”.

Is there a trailer for The Right Stuff?

Yep. “Money… fame… immortality…” awaits our heroes. “How are legends made?” asks the trailer. Adding: “What does it take to be first? When should you risk it all?”

The Right Stuff is being streamed on Disney Plus from Friday 9th October 2020.