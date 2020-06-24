The Salisbury Poisonings is biggest new drama since Bodyguard

Monster figure for first episode

The Salisbury Poisonings pulled in 10 millions viewers, making it the biggest new drama since Bodyguard.

The BBC revealed that the first episode received the huge seven-day consolidated figure, making it the most-watched new drama across all channels since 2018 when Bodyguard had everyone gripped.

The Salisbury Poisonings 10 million figure was just shy of the 10.4 million (seven-day consolidated) figure for Bodyguard, which starred Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden.

The three-part drama, starring MyAnna Buring, Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall, focusses on the extraordinary impact the Novichok poisonings had on the local community. It’s based on the true story of ex Russian spy Sergei Skirpal and his daughter Yulia who were targeted with the deadly never agent in 2018.

Both were in a critical condition, but managed to recover. However, British national Dawn Sturgess was fatally positioned in the attack, which the British government blamed on Russia.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says: “We are delighted The Salisbury Poisonings had such an impact and resonated with the nation. We are incredibly proud to have celebrated members of a city whose bravery and resilience kept safe an entire community, and can’t thank Adam, Declan and the production team enough for their meticulous efforts in bringing their story to screen.”

Laurence Bowen, Dancing Ledge Productions CEO, adds: “We’re thrilled The Salisbury Poisonings has had such a positive response. It was a privilege to be able to tell the extraordinary real-life stories that lie at the heart of the drama and wonderful they have resonated in the way they have.”

The Salisbury Poisionings is still available to watch on BBCiPlayer.