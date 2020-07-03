The Secrets She Keeps on BBC1 – Start date, cast and everything you need to know

This series is based on the best-selling novel...

The Secrets She Keeps is a new six-part drama that has been acquired by the BBC.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is The Secrets She Keeps about?

In an affluent Sydney suburb, two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket. They are the same age and both are pregnant.

But they have different lives, as Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a “mummy blogger” on the rise.

Due to their different incomes, Agatha lives in a grubby flat whilst Meghan is comfortably middle-class, so the women couldn’t be more different.

Agatha is jealous of Meghan, her blog and her two kids, wishing she could have that life for herself.

In fact Agatha has a secret, dark past when it comes to newborn babies. We soon find out that all is not as it seems regarding Agatha’s own pregnancy.

And Meghan is hiding secrets too, with both women’s lives set to implode as a result of their hidden truths.

The series is inspired by a real-life hospital kidnap in the 1990s, and viewers should expect a “taut thriller as well as a sociological portrait”.

Who stars in the series?

Agatha is played by Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael, known for her role as Lady Edith Crawley.

But now she’s swapping the affluent lifestyle for greasy hair and jeans, as she explores this intriguing new role.

Teasing the role, she told us, “Her desire to be a mother flips into something quite dangerous, but I think our sympathies move back and forth between the two women and, with Agatha, there are points where you want her to be happy and even moments where you will her to win.”

As for blogger Meghan Shaughnessy, she’s played by Arrow actress Jessica de Gouw, and soon finds herself stalked by Agatha.

Laura added, “Meghan has everything Agatha doesn’t and she makes life look so easy. She’s that kind of person who just drops the kids off at school looking like a model, so you can see where the envy comes in!

“We see Agatha sneaking into the bottom of Meghan’s garden without being noticed, but there’s a kind of hero worship there, too. Of course, Meghan’s life isn’t perfect, either, though – it all runs so deep.”

Supporting cast includes Michael Dorman as Jack O’Shaughnessy, Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher and Michael Sheasby as Hayden Cole.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. There’s a 2 and a half minute trailer to give you a taste of what to expect.

In it, we see Meghan’s seemingly glamorous life and Agatha’s growing obsession. But something’s not right…

When can we watch it?

The first hour long episode will air on BBC1 on Monday 6th July at 9pm.