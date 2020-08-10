The new series is based on the satricial novel...

The Singapore Grip, set during World War Two, is a lavish new drama heading to ITV soon.

This brand new series is based on J. G. Farrell’s satirical novel of the same name, published in 1978.

But what is it about? And who’s in it? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming drama…

What is The Singapore Grip about?

The series follows a British family living in 1940s Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion.

They’re dealing with their fair share of personal threats as well, as they find their trading company at risk.

“Reluctant hero and innocent abroad” Matthew Webb and “ruthless rubber merchant” Walter Blackett are the major characters in this series.

ITV’s official synopsis adds, “With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure. He decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan (Georgia Blizzard).

“Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan), a mysterious Chinese refugee.”

Screenwriter Christopher Hampton adds, “Matthew Webb, our bespectacled protagonist, an idealistic innocent abroad, lands in the middle of all this, to find himself fiercely pursued by two beautiful women – an English heiress and a Chinese adventurer – and his story, with its tumultuous backdrop, is told in a style with echoes of Tolstoy and Evelyn Waugh, but still, unmistakably, the unique voice of Jim Farrell.”

Who stars in The Singapore Grip?

There’s a great cast in this new drama, including Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway, known for his role in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Luke plays protagonist Matthew Webb in the series, and stars opposite David Morrissey, who plays Walter Blackett.

Additional cast includes Charles Dance as Mr Webb, Georgia Blizzard as Joan and Coronation Street star Elizabeth Tan as Vera Chiang.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as one is released! Watch this space.

When can we watch it?

So far a release date has not been confirmed for The Singapore Grip, but it’s due to land on ITV “later this year” (see our TV Guide for full listings).