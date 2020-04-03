The Sister on ITV – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Expect chills and thrills!

The Sister is a big new ITV drama coming soon which is a “chilling and suspenseful” story of murder – and perhaps ghosts!

Yep, there’s a supernatural vibe to the series, which stars Years and Years actor Russell Tovey and Doctor Foster’s Bertie Carvel.

The Sister plot: What’s in store?

Russell Tovey plays Nathan, a lost soul who harbours a terrible secret he’s desperate to keep buried. Nathan now has a new life and is devoted to his wife.

However, his world is turned upside down when Bob, a shocking face from the past, turns up on his doorstep. Bob breaks some awful news to Nathan.

This triggers a series of horrific events, which are at the heart of this psychological thriller. What is the secret? And can Nathan ever escape his past? It’s a story of “dread, love and possible redemption”.

The Sister start date. When will it be on ITV?

ITV is yet to announce a start date, although it shouldn’t be too far away.

Who’s in it?

Russell Tovey and Bertie Carvel. Plus other key cast include Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) as Holly, Nina Toussaint White (GameFace) as Jackie, Paul Bazely (Benidorm) as

Graham and Simone Ashley (Sex Education) as Elise and Amanda Root

(Unforgotten) as June.

Is there a trailer for The Sister?

ITV is yet to release a trailer.

What else do we know about The Sister?

It’s been written by Neil Cross (Luther, Hard Sun).

The series, which was originally called Because the Night, will stream exclusively in the US on Hulu.

The Sister is an Euston Films production for ITV and is distributed internationally by Fremantle.