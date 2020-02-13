The Trouble with Maggie Cole on ITV – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

It promises to be a mix of Doc Martin and The Darling Buds of May

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is an offbeat drama, starring Dawn French and ex Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, which is coming soon to ITV .

The six-part series, set in the close-knit South Devon coastal resort of Thurlbury, revolves around a village gossip whose loose tongue causes serious consequences.

ITV has billed it as being in the tradition of Doc Martin and The Darling Buds of May.

Dawn says the script by Mark Brotherhood is fantastically funny and touching.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole start date: When will it begin on ITV?

Spring 2020, although an exact start date is yet to be announced. The Trouble with Maggie Cole was previously called Glass Houses.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole plot: What’s in store?

Vicar of Dibley legend Dawn stars as bubbly Maggie, who loves to gossip. She wants to know every detail of her neighbours’ lives. However, perhaps she should have listened to the old adage that “those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”.

Maggie’s gossiping gets completely out of hand when a radio journalist interviews her. She embellishes her tales and the fall-out starts to cause chaos around the village.

“It’s a cautionary tale for anyone wanting to gain popularity by passing on unfounded gossip and Mark Brotherhood’s scripts are packed full of intrigue, comedy and suspense,” says Sophie Clarke-Jervoise, Genial Production’s Managing Director and Executive Producer.

Who’s in it?

As well as Dawn French, Julie Hesmondhalgh stars as Maggie’s best friend Jill. Mark Heaps plays Peter, Maggie’s husband of 21 years and headmaster of the local school. Other key cast included Vicki Pepperdine (Worzel Gummidge) as school secretary Karen and ex Casualty star Patrick Robinson as handsome part-time resident and best-selling writer Marcus.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole trailer: What does it reveal?

ITV is yet to release a trailer.

What else do we know?

The series is six parts.