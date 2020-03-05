‘What a hoot!’ Fans loving Dawn French in The Trouble with Maggie Cole

Dawn French is back!

The Trouble with Maggie Cole impressed viewers with its first episode, featuring The Vicar of Dibley legend Dawn French as the titular character.

The first episode of the new six-part ITV drama saw village gossip and local historian Maggie vilified by the local community after spilling their secrets on a local radio show.

She held a BBQ for everyone to listen to the show, but hadn’t realised how much she’d drank during the interview which had seriously loosened her tongue!

Maggie had been coaxed into drinking several G&T’s on the presenter’s expenses, which allowed him to get a much more juicier segment than he first expected.

Maggie’s disastrous interview is set to change life in the village forever, and it’s unclear if she’ll ever be able to regain the trust of those around her.

Mark Brotherhood wrote the series, and so far fans are impressed with the story as well as Dawn’s central performance.

The Trouble of Maggie Cole seems to have captivated audiences with its first episode, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, “Well, that was fun and colourful and I loved the gorgeous setting and I bloody love Dawn French. Will be be watching next week! #TheTroubleWithMaggieCole”

Another added, “#ITV #thetroublewithmaggiecole Fantastic viewing @Dawn_French you little trooper & everyone on this is brilliant, Well Done what a hoot”

A third said, “@Dawn_French loving ep1 of #thetroublewithmaggiecole .. you are a delight to watch #lightentertainment @ITV”

And a fourth added, “@Dawn_French loved #thetroublewithmaggiecole. Can’t wait here for the next episode. You never let us down”

Episode two will see Maggie trying to redeem herself. She wants to apologise to everyone she’s upset during her interview, but we’re sure that’s easier said than done.

Maggie’s ex-best friend Jill (Julie Hesmondhalgh) bonds with fellow members of the “outed-six” who were all affected by the secrets that Maggie had blurted out after too many G&Ts.

We can’t wait to find out what happens next…

The Trouble With Maggie Cole continues on Wednesday 11th March at 9pm on ITV1.