Spending Christmas on Zoom this year? Test your Coronation Street knowledge with our festive quiz for all the family...



Coronation Street has been bringing us drama at Christmastime for the last 60 years… from jaw-dropping revelations, dramatic births and heartbreaking exits… Weatherfield has seen it all.

But how many iconic Christmas episodes can you remember of Coronation Street?

We’re here to test your knowledge about the biggest moments in Coronation Street Christmases gone by… how many of these can you answer correctly?

Questions:

1. Which Coronation Street icon departed the cobbles after 23 years on Christmas Day 1987?

2. What did Katy Armstrong name her baby after giving birth at the Bessie Street nativity?

3. Which cobbles killer tried to murder Emily Bishop at Christmas in 2002?

4. Who blew up a fish and chip shop by accident on Christmas Day in 2005?

5. Who did Ashley Peacock marry in a tear-jerking wedding on Christmas Day in 2004?

6. What romantic gift did Curly give fiancee Raquel as a Christmas present in 1994?

7. Why wasn’t there a Christmas Day episode of Coronation Street when it launched in 1960?

8. Who did Nick Tilsley sleep with after his disastrous Christmas wedding to Leanne in 2011?

9. Which member of the Platt family was born on Christmas Day?

10. How did Fiz discover husband John had been having an affair with Rosie Webster on Christmas Day in 2007?

11. Which legendary couple barricaded themselves in at The Rovers at Christmas in 1998?

12. Who did Audrey Roberts marry at Christmas in 1985?

13. Who did Tracy try to kill during an argument on the roof of Underworld in 2oo4?

14. Who died on Christmas Day in 2019 – the soap’s first ever Christmas Day death in nearly 60 years?

15. Which current character returned to the cobbles at Christmas after 13 years away in 2017?

16. Who did a drunk Jenny run over in her car on Christmas Day 2018?

17. Which year did Tracy Barlow return to the cobbles on Christmas Eve after being released from prison for killing Charlie Stubbs?

18. Which of Sally and Kevin Websters daughters was born on Christmas Eve?

19. Who did Peter Barlow think he had killed in a cliff top showdown on Christmas Day in 2017?

20. How did Hayley celebrate her last Christmas in 2013?

Answers:

1. Hilda Ogden

2. Joseph

3. Richard Hillman

4. Cilla Battersby-Brown when she was trying to deep fry her turkey after her oven broke!

5. His son’s nanny, Claire Casey

6. A star named Mrs Raquel Watts

7. Because the soap started so close to Christmas that producers thought it was too early for the characters to be established enough for big festive storylines.

8. Kylie Platt

9. David Platt

10. He got their presents mixed up

11. Jack and Vera Duckworth

12. Alf Roberts

13. Karen McDonald

14. Robert Preston – he was shot by gunman Derek Milligan

15. Toyah Battersby

16. Liz McDonald

17. 2010

18. Rosie Webster

19. Billy Mayhew

20. By having a snowball fight in the street

