The Umbrella Academy S2 on Netflix – start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The superpowered siblings are on their way back to Netflix...

The first season of comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy was a smash hit for Netflix when it launched last February. The good news is that the long wait for season two is almost over – so here’s everything we know about the return of the Hargreeves siblings…

The Umbrella Academy season two start date: when is it back on Netflix?

Season two of The Umbrella Academy launches on Netflix on Friday 31 July. All 10 episodes will be available to stream straight away.

The Umbrella Academy season two plot: what’s in store?

At the end of the first season, we saw the gang realise that they had caused the very apocalypse they were trying to prevent. Using Number Five’s ability to travel in space and time, they all agreed to jump back and work together to try to stop it all over again.

Unfortunately, time travel is an unpredictable business, and things haven’t quite worked out as intended: they were all dropped in Dallas, Texas, at different points in time spanning over a three-year period in the 1960s.

Not knowing where the others were, each member of the Umbrella Academy started a life for themselves in this new era – but as a completely different apocalypse looms on the horizon, it’s up to Five to gather them back together to stop it from happening…

Cast: who’s in it?

The central six cast members who make up The Umbrella Academy will be back for the second season. Aidan Gallagher returns as Five, who has to use his abilities to find where all of his siblings have landed, and Emmy Raver-Lampman reprises her role as Allison, who has forged a new life for herself within the civil rights movement and has opted to stop using her powers.

Tom Hopper is back as Luther, who is working as a driver for a local businessman, and also uses his ape-like torso to his advantage, fighting in underground boxing bouts for additional cash. “We’re in a situation we’ve not found ourselves in before, away from the Umbrella Academy, having to fend for ourselves a bit,” says Tom.

“Luther is an awkward, smaller man in a huge giant body, that he’s not comfortable in. But I think he’s a little bit more comfortable in it this season than he was in the last one. He’s in the public eye a little bit more with that body out.”

Ellen Page returns to the role of Vanya, who is unaware of the part she played in the end of the world as her memories have been erased, and David Castañeda is also back on board as Diego, who finds himself in a secure facility as a result of claiming to be from the future.

Robert Sheehan is back as flamboyant Klaus, who has used his natural charm to become the leader of a cult in the 1960s. “He’s completely sober in the second season,” says Robert.

“I wanted him to have the sort of sorrow of sobriety hanging over him – he’s tried to anaesthetise with something else, but that hasn’t worked either, it’s ended up in further hot water.”

The second season will also see an expanded role for Justin H Min, who plays the deceased Ben Hargreeves, whose ghost only Klaus can see.

There are also new cast members including The Originals’ Yusuf Gatewood, who plays Allison’s new husband Raymond, Ritu Arya as Lila, a new associate of Diego’s who helps him to escape, and Marin Ireland as Sissy, a young Texan mother who offers Vanya somewhere to stay while she tries to regain her memories.

The Umbrella Academy season two trailer: what does it reveal?

The trailer opens with Five arriving in 1960s Dallas, where things have clearly gone very wrong, and wondering “what the hell did we do now?”. It shows us each member of The Umbrella Academy in their new timeline with a brief glimpse of what they’re up to, and the revelation that a fresh apocalypse is on the horizon, mere days away.

The promo also gives us a glimpse of a deadly trio that is on the team’s trail, and reveals that Allison’s vow to stop using her powers might be short-lived…

What else do we know?