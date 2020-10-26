The Undoing revolves around a shocking murder in New York...

The Undoing is a new thriller starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman starting on Sky Atlantic tonight (Monday 26th October).

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s bestseller You Should Have Known, the six-part series promises to have viewers hooked.

The Undoing – release date on Sky Atlantic

The first episode of The Undoing is on Sky Atlantic on Monday 26th October at 9pm.

What’s the plot?

Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) appears to have the perfect life with her child oncologist husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant). Grace has a good job as a therapist and has a talented son in 12-year-old Henry. However everything changes when a gruesome murder takes place. Has Grace been living a lie? How much does she really know about her husband? Jonathan goes missing setting off a string of surprising twists and turns in this thriller…

Hugh says: “Jonathan isn’t entirely as lovely as he seems. But you don’t know if he’s evil or not… The thing I kept coming back to was bedside manner, that smooth way a doctor approaches a patient. I’ve always found that creepy. I think that’s how Jonathan is in his whole life.”

Nicole adds: “Grace is very intense. The great thing about the series is it’s so twisty. Nothing is as it seems, and everyone has secrets…”

Who’s in The Undoing?

As well as Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, The Night Manager’s Noah Jupe plays Grace and Jonathan’s 12-year-old son. Donald Sutherland plays Franklin, Grace’s extremely wealthy and calculating father. Matilda De Angelis plays artist Elena and Edgar Ramirez is detective Joe Mendoza who’s trying to solve the murder. Plus Noma Dumezweni plays lawyer Hayley Fitzgerald and Sofie Grabol is prosecutor Catherine Stamper.

Is there a trailer?

Yes and it looks brilliant… we also get some details on the victim. “The community is in shock tonight over the gruesome discovery of a fourth-grade mother found bludgeoned to death,” a news report announces.

What else do we know?

The series sees Nicole reunite with David E Kelly, the creator of Emmy-winning US drama Big Little Lies.