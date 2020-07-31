The Voice Kids Final details confirmed – and how YOU can get involved!

Producers on The Voice Kids have announced that the final of the ITV talent show will go ahead as planned - with a few noticeable changes...

The Voice Kids WILL go ahead as planned despite the production problems caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the final round of the Blind Auditions this Saturday, The Voice Kids has been filmed up to the semi-final and show producers have now devised a plan – adhering to strict Covid secure protocols – to ensure the final to crown the series winner can take place safely.

For the first time, the final will be pre-recorded and viewers at home will notice some significant changes.

Coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith and will.i.am will still be occupying those big red chairs – but they will be positioned two metres apart and every performance will be carefully choreographed to enable social distancing.

Current guidelines mean there cannot be a studio audience. But, in an exciting twist, viewers can play an important role as production are seeking a number of ‘special voters’ to participate from their own home.

As the final takes place, the audience that would normally be in studio will have the opportunity to watch the show as it’s filmed from the comfort of their own homes via a protected exclusive stream.

This ‘at home’ audience will then play a vital role as it’s them who will select the ultimate winner of The Voice Kids 2020.

The Voice Kids how you can apply to play a part in the final

Viewers wanting one of these special places should email voicekidsaudience@itv.com to apply. Numbers are limited and subject to checks to ensure fairness and impartiality, as well as technology compatibility.

The final will be pre-recorded on Saturday August 22 for transmission the following weekend.

The Voice Kids continues this Saturday at 7.25pm on ITV.