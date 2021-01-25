The Wheel will be back!

The Wheel, hosted by Michael McIntyre, will be spinning around for a second series, the BBC has announced.

The Saturday night feel-good entertainment show has been a huge hit, with over six million viewers tuning in to the game show.

The series sees contestants and celebrities combining to answer general knowledge questions. But which contestant plays and which celeb helps out is down to the dreaded wheel.

Among the celebs who’ve taken part so far are actor Stephen Mangan and Bake Off’s Prue Leith.

On returning for a second series, Michael McIntyre says: “I am thrilled by the success of The Wheel. The series was so much fun to host and I love how the gameplay in every show was so different but always entertaining and suspenseful.

“And having socially distanced strangers sing ‘The Wheel’ to me on my daily walk has been the unexpected pleasure of lockdown!”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director, Hungry McBear Media adds: “We are delighted to get a second series of The Wheel commissioned. It is a brilliant hybrid of an entertainment show and quiz, one minute you’re belly laughing, then you’re singing the theme tune, and then your whole family is screaming ‘Donegal! the answer is Donegal!’ Is there a better way to spend a Saturday night?”

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC1, says: “The Wheel has quickly made its mark on Saturday nights with the absolutely brilliant Michael McIntyre at the helm. It’s been fantastic to see the show become a Saturday night favourite on BBC1 and we can’t wait for another series full of laughs, spins and big wins.”

How to apply for The Wheel series two

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a contestant, you can get more details here.

The Wheel is expected to return for series two later this year (see our TV guide for full listings).