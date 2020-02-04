The Windsors creators actually predicted Megxit long before it happened

While most of us were surprised when Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from the royal family, turns out that the people behind C4 show The Windsors had already predicted.

C4’s fictional comedy soap opera The Windsors has gained plenty of fans since it started in 2016.

It follows the imagined lives of the royal family, with stories often based on real events – recently portraying Meghan and Harry’s relationship and their wedding.

Now ahead of the season three premiering this year, the creators have revealed they actually predicted that the royal couple would be moving away from the UK and starting a new life in North America – but they got the country wrong.

“I think we started writing our Megxit storyline in spring 2019,” co-creator George Jeffrie told the Sunday Times Culture. “Although we thought they’d go to the US, not Canada.”

Co-creator Bert Tyler-Moore also revealed that they had anticipated there would be a clash between Meghan and the royal family.

“There was always going to be a clash with this contradictory self-empowered modern woman who wants to speak about issues, but also wants to marry a prince and live in a fairytale castle, joining this ridiculously outdated institution,” he added.

The Windsors needed some ‘hasty new scenes’

But despite being ahead of the game with their Megixt predictions, the show’s creators did have to rewrite some scenes after Prince Andrew’s “car crash” BBC interview.

“Prince Andrew was a bit tricky,” Tyler-Moore said. “The Epstein stuff had been bubbling for ages, so a lot of it’s in the script, but the Newsnight interview went out before our final week’s filming.”

“We had to do some hasty new scenes.”

The new season will also see Camilla clash with Carol Middleton; “evil” Pippa Middleton working for Meghan and Harry as their nanny; and Princess Anne falling for David Beckham… Sounds intriguing!

The Windsors will also be getting a new prince, as Tom Durant-Pritchard takes over as Harry after Richard Goulding left the show over ‘conflicting commitments’.

The Windsors returns to Channel 4 next month, but a date is yet to be announced.