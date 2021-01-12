The Witcher season 2 will soon be here

The Witcher is returning to Netflix for another round, and it seems fans are already hungry for more as the first season was among the most watched series of 2019. Season 1 was loved by fantasy and video game fans alike, so it’s no surprise people are already excited for The Witcher season 2.

The first season left us with plenty of unanswered questions, as Yennefer’s fate is unknown, Nilfgaard’s army is defeated (for now at least), and Geralt of Rivia is finally united with his Child of Surprise. So we’re sure there’s plenty to look forward to in the future.

Where will season 2 take us? Here’s everything we know so far…

When is the Witcher season 2 coming to Netflix?

At the moment we don’t have a confirmed release date for the second season, and there’s been some disruption to filming as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The series was forced to halt production in March, and was affected again in November following some positive Covid test results.

In addition to this, lead actor Henry Cavill suffered a hamstring injury and had to take a break from filming. But a recent Instagram update suggests he’s on the up, with the actor writing, “We are in lockdown here the UK so I’m using my once a day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury! (More on that another time).

“It wasn’t fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey.”

However long it takes to get a release date, we’re sure it’ll be worth the wait.

Who stars in the Witcher season 2?

Many cast members will be reprising their role in the second season, so fans will see the likes of Anna Shaffer, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring), Lars Mikkelson, and Terence Maynard back on their screens very soon.

There’s some new faces joining the cast too. Peaky Blinders star Paul Bullion will play Lambert in the new season, Young Wallander’s Yasen Atour joins as Coën, and Game of Thrones star will play Nivellen. So there’s a great line up to look forward to over the coming episodes!

What will happen in season 2?

Even though we don’t know when the new season will land, Netflix has released a synopsis for the upcoming episodes. It reads, “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Sounds exciting!