This series meets those involved in a busy Yorkshire jobcentre...

A timely new C4 series The Yorkshire Jobcentre gives viewers behind the scenes access to Southern House in Leeds.

It’s one of the busiest jobcentres in the country, and here’s everything you need to know about the series…

What is The Yorkshire Jobcentre about?

This new C4 documentary (see our TV Guide for full listings) introduces us to workers and jobseekers at a very busy jobcentre in Leeds.

Producers spent more than five years working on the project, talking to the Department for Work and Pensions to secure access to Southern House.

Filming was first announced in September 2019, pre-COVID, and unfortunately the series is now even more relevant.

Discussing the series further, C4’s Commissioning Editor Rita Daniels said, “Lots of series have been made about benefits, mostly focusing on the extreme end of the spectrum and the long-term unemployed.