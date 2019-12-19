7 things you didn’t know about A Christmas Carol star Guy Pearce

From Ramsay Street to Hollywood, here is everything you need to know about Guy Pearce...

Guy Pearce will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in a new BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol this festive season, alongside Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham.

The three-part series, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, promises to be a “spine tingling” adaptation of the festive ghost story, but how much do we know about the actor taking centre stage?

From Ramsay Street to Hollywood and A Christmas Carol… here are 7 things you didn’t know about actor Guy Pearce.

1.Guy Pearce is still a fan of Neighbours

Most soap fans will know Guy best for playing maths teacher Mike Young in Neighbours from 1986 until 1989. Not only was Mike best friends with the likes of Charlene Mitchell (played by Kylie Minogue) and Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) he also had a romance with Jane Harris (Annie Jones), who recently returned to Ramsay Street and had a brief fling with Paul Robinson.

Speaking of the TV show that launched his career, Guy told The Guardian: “I feel really proud of it and thankful to have been a part of it. It’s great. I love it because it gave me the chance to do other things.”

2. He’s good friends with Jason Donovan

As well as kickstarting is hugely successful career in film and television, Neighbours also gave Guy friends for life. He told The Guardian: “Jason and I still call each other Scott and Mike. He’s still a really close friend and we went to Kylie’s 50th, which was the first time the three of us had got together since Neighbours.”

3. He has a very famous partner

Guy was married to Kate Mestitz, his childhood sweetheart, for 18 years before they went their separate ways in 2015. Guy then went on to meet his partner, actress Carice van Houten, who is better known to TV fans as Melisandre in Game of Thrones.

4. He became a dad at 50

Despite the fact he perviously said becoming a father wasn’t on his agenda, Guy and Carice welcomed their son Monte into the world in August 2016. Guy splits his time between Melbourne where he often works, and Amsterdam where Carice and their son live.

He told The Guardian: “Being a father might teach me to be more patient, but it still feels relatively new. My heart is there, completely and utterly, but my brain is still steering the ship around.”

5. He’s not just an actor

As well as having a hugely impressive acting CV with the likes of LA Confidential and Memento under his belt, Guy is also a passionate singer and songwriter. He released his first album Broken Bones in November 2014, and his second album, The Nomad, in 2018.

6. He used to be a body builder

Guy revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he was once crowned Mr Junior Victoria in a body building competition when he was just 16 years old… “I have only ever entered on body building competition and I won it, I’m 100 per cent a winner!

7. He was born in England

While Guy is a renowned Australian actor, he was actually born in Cambridgeshire and his mother is from County Durham. He moved to Australia when he was just three years old when his father took a job as a Chief Test pilot for the Australian Government Aircraft Factories.

Sadly when Guy was just eight years old his father died in an aviation accident, leaving behind Guy, his sister and their mother.

A Christmas Carol will air on BBC1 starting on Sunday 22nd December at 9pm.

