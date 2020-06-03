From releasing chart-topping albums to driving tanks with his son... there's a lot to learn about TV star Bradley Walsh.

Bradley Walsh has become a household name thanks to roles on primetime TV shows like Coronation Street and Doctor Who. Most recently he has become a daytime hit thanks to his hilarious presenting skills on ITV gameshow The Chase.

But how much do you know about Bradley himself?

Most fans of the star will know that:

He’s appeared in 53 episodes of Law & Order: UK

He plays Graham O’Brien in Doctor Who

He’s appeared in countless pantomimes

But what else do we know about Bradley? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Bradley Walsh: little known facts about the presenter of The Chase…

1. His first job was working for Rolls-Royce

Bradley’s first job was working as an apprentice jet engineer for Rolls-Royce helicopter engines. The company had their own football team, and with Bradley being a keen footballer he was snapped up by a talent scout.

2. He was once a professional footballer

Back in 1978 when Bradley was just 18 years old he became a professional footballer for Brentford. Although he failed to make the first team he was regularly a member of the reserve team. He played for Barnet on loan and also played for Tring Town, Borehamwood and Chalfont St Peter before an ankle fracture brought his footballing career to an end.

3. His Coronation Street character was named after someone very special

In 2004 Bradley joined the cast of Coronation Street as factory boss Danny Baldwin. His character was originally supposed to be called Vic, but Bradley asked for his alter-ego to be called Danny after his late father.

4. He’s a legendary presenter

Despite appearing in TV shows like Doctor Who and Law & Order: UK, Bradley started his career in the entertainment industry by hosting game shows. In 1997 he presented Wheel of Fortune before going on to Spin Star, Keep It in the Family, Cash Trapped, and most recently The Chase.

He has also hosted numerous poll countdown shows and numerous episodes of Tonight at the London Palladium.

5. He’s a golf fanatic

Bradley started playing golf when he was just 20 years old, and in 2006 Bradley took part in Northern Rock’s All Star Golf Tournament on ITV with his team winning the trophy.

6. Bradley Walsh released a chart-topping album

Back in 2016 Bradley released his debut album, Chasing Dreams, which got to number 10 in the UK album charts. The album features jazz hits like That’s Life and Mr Bojangles, but the title track was a song written by Bradley himself.

His second album, which was released a year later, was called When You’re Smiling and reached number 11 in the album charts.

7. He’s a dad of two

Bradley married dancer Donna Derby in 1997 and they welcomed their son Barney into the world in the same year. Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship.

Bradley and his son have appeared in various TV shows together and their latest series of Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad has seen the pair travelling around America taking on challenges like driving tanks and feeding alligators.

Bradley Walsh’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the star….

How old is he?

Bradley Walsh’s age is 60. He was born on 4th June 1960.

Is he in a relationship?

Bradley Walsh has been married to wife Donna Derby since 1997.

Does he have kids?

Bradley Walsh has two children, a son called Barney and a daughter called Hayley.

Where was he born?

Bradley Walsh was born in Watford, Hertfordshire.

How tall is he?

Bradley Walsh is 1.75 metres tall.

Twitter: @BradleyWalsh

Instagram: @bradderswalsh

The Chase continues on ITV.

Picture credits: Main image of Bradley Walsh: PA Images