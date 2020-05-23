Julia Goulding – things you didn’t know about the Coronation Street star

From loving cycling to hating cooking, here are a few surprise facts about the actress who plays Weatherfield favourite Shona Ramsey…

Shona Ramsey has had an eventful life since arriving on Coronation Street in 2016. Feathers were more than ruffled when she was revealed as the mother of Kylie Platt’s killer, Clayton Hibbs, and tongues were wagging when she then began a relationship with Kylie’s widower, David.

But how much do you know about Julia herself?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She’s always been a huge Coronation Street fan

She has starred in many theatre productions

She had a childhood crush on co-star Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald

But what else do we know about Julia? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Julia Goulding: little known facts about the Coronation Street star…

1. She went to the same drama school as Hannibal Lecter…

Julia is a graduate of RADA – the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art – which has produced some of the finest actors in the country. Hannibal Lecter star Sir Anthony Hopkins, Dame Judi Dench, and the late Sir John Gielgud are amongst the famous alumni. Julia says that the buzz of landing a place at the prestigious school never wore off, telling us “I’d walk down the corridor and go ‘Oh, wow!”’

2. She was a very sporty kid



Julia has scooped several awards for her portrayal of Shona – including the TVTimes trophy for favourite newcomer in 2017. But when she was a kid, it was her sporting prowess that won her prizes. “I was into all sports,” she tells us. “I won rosettes for horse riding, and I played football in the Manchester Youth Games.”

3. She’s mates with a Peaky Blinders star

Many of Julia’s pals from RADA have gone on to land major roles on the big and small screen – including Taron Egerton, who played Elton John in the biopic Rocketman. “He was in the year below me,” says Julia. She adds: “My friend, Sophie Rundle, played Ada in Peaky Blinders, and I used to live with Alexander Cobb, who was in Indian Summers.”

4. She’s married with a baby

On screen, Shona is married to crimper David Platt who are going through a huge rough patch… fortunately, her love life off-screen is much more settled. In February 2019, she tied the knot with long-term partner, teacher Ben Silver. As is fitting for an actress, she said her nuptials on a stage – in Manchester’s Albert Hall to be precise. Says Julia: “I love being on stage and I always wanted to get married on one!” The pair welcomed their son, Franklin, into the world in November last year.

5. She hates cooking

Plenty of soap actors have made their way into the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen over the years, but don’t expect Julia to ever appear on the show. Sticking on a pinny and rustling up posh nosh isn’t her thing – she leaves that to her teacher husband, Ben. “I can’t cook,” she confesses, “and I have no interest.”

6. Her favourite Coronation Street character is Liz McDonald

Corrie has produced some classic characters over the years, but top of the pile for Julia is Liz McDonald, played by Beverley Callard. “I remember the McDonalds joining the street when I was tiny, so I feel like I’ve grown up with Liz all the way through,” says Julia. “She’s an incredibly feisty matriarch; I think she’s fantastic.”

7. She is a classical soprano

Which basically means she can hit some very high notes. That should make things very interesting if Shona ever does karaoke in The Rover’s…

8. Corrie is her dream job

Julia is a lifelong fan of Coronation Street – she even had her fifth birthday party at the Granada Studios Tour in Manchester, where the show was then filmed. “I was fuming, because I couldn’t go in the Rover’s!” she recalls.

The actress admits that she still has to pinch herself that she’s in the soap. “Every now and again, you’re walking around and it’ll hit you – ‘Oh my God, I’m on Coronation Street!’” she says. “It can be something as simple as standing in the queue at the canteen. Even if I’m there in 60 years’ time, I think I’ll still get that buzz.”

9. She loves a good bike ride

Since becoming a mum, Julia has found a way to keep fit but also find some much-needed time to herself. “We’re making sure that we each get our time away to exercise on our own, so I’m going on a ten mile bike ride every day,” she told us.

“I’ve rediscovered my bike. I go out nice and early. It’s brilliant; I feel like a kid again! I get that helmet on, jump on my bike and I’m off. And it’s helping to shift some of the old baby weight.”

She adds: “We’re quite lucky because we’ve got the Mersey nearby and there are lots of cycle paths, which is nice.”

10. She loves walking

Julia enjoys keeping in shape, but you’ll struggle to find her in a gym – she’d much rather put on a comfy pair of shoes and go for a walk. “It’s the kind of exercise that’s not too strenuous, so when you’re doing it, you don’t realise that you’re working out,” she says. “I love going to the Lake District or just for a nice walk on a Sunday.”

Julia Goulding‘s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Julia Goulding’s age is 35 and was born on 27th March 1985.

Is she in a relationship?

Julia Goulding married her husband, Ben Silver, in February 2019.

Does she have kids?

Julia Goulding has a baby son called Frankin Wolf Silver, who was born on 30th November 2019.

How tall is she?

Julia Goulding is 1.68m tall.

Twitter: @juliagoulding

Instagram: @Julia_goulding

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main Julia Goulding picture: Getty