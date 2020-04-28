Alexandra Mardell – things you didn’t know about the Coronation Street actress

She plays unlucky-in-love hairdresser Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, but what do we know about actress Alexandra Mardell?

Actress Alexandra Mardell might have only joined the cast of Coronation Street as hairdresser Emma Brooker in April 2018, but she has certainly made a huge impression on viewers since then.

Soap fans have fallen in love with her big heart and witty comments, and she has been at the centre of some huge storylines, including finding out that cobbles legend Steve McDonald is actually her biological dad.

But how much do you know about Alexandra herself?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She is often on social media sharing her amazing tips

She’s a huge mashed potato fan

She is the Co-Artistic Director of Junk Box Theatre

But what else do we know about Alexandra? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Alexandra Mardell: little known facts about the Coronation Street actress…

1. She has got some VERY famous family friends

Alexandra might be rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous now she is in Coronation Street, but the actress is no stranger to socialising with celebrities. It turns out she has got a family connection to the Spice Girls after growing up alongside Melanie Brown!

Alexandra’s mum is good friend’s with Mel B’s mother, Andrea, and spent a lot of time with Scary Spice and her bandmates during her childhood. Most recently, Alexandra shared pictures of her enjoying the latest Spice Girls tour, where she spent time with her family friends.

2. She loves experimenting with different looks

Just a quick glance at Alexandra’s Instagram page will tell you that she loves nothing more than experimenting with different looks, and is a bit of a fan of wigs and dying her gorgeous curly locks!

She often shares pictures on social media of her at different parties with various new hair dos… and while we love her gorgeous blonde curls, she also looks fabulous with her long, straight wig, and even the amazing rainbow wig she wore for Pride.

3. Her mum was worried she would ruin Coronation Street!

Alexandra recently revealed on ITV’s Lorraine that her mum is such a huge Coronation Street fan that she was worried her daughter would ruin her viewing by joining the cast.

The actress admitted: “She was worried I was going to ruin her favourite show for her, but after the first episode she watched it and was like, ‘Oh, actually no, you haven’t ruined it, you’re good!'”

4. She is loved up with boyfriend, Joe

Alexandra has been making memories with her boyfriend Joe Parker, who is also an actor, for over a year now. Joe is probably best known for his latest role in BBC1 drama Doctors, where he plays Archie Campbell. Alexandra is often delighting fans by sharing pictures of them together on romantic breaks on social media.

5. She has a heartbreaking connection to one of her Coronation Street storylines

Alexandra’s Coronation Street character, Emma, was left devastated when her father passed away following a battle with stomach cancer, and it is sadly a storyline that is close to home for the actress after losing her own dad in 2016.

Alexandra’s dad, Michael, lost his battle with heart disease cardiomyopathy four years ago, and she ran Manchester’s Great Run in a bid to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause, Cardiomyopathy UK.

6. Coronation Street isn’t her first acting role

Emma might be fairly new to the world of acting, but before Coronation Street she starred in ITV drama series Vera as character Kelly Horton in 2017, and she has also appeared in the short film Chocolate Pieces.

7. She is best friends with her co-stars

Alexandra, or Ali to her friends, has formed some close friendships since joining the friendly cast of Coronation Street.

She can often be seen on night’s out with former co-star Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Tinker, and Dolly-Rose Campbell, who is better known as Weatherfield’s mouthy-but-loveable Gemma Winter.

Alexandra Mardell’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Alexandra Mardell’s age is 26. She was born on 27th July, 1993.

Is she in a relationship?

Alexandra Mardell’s dating long-term boyfriend Joe Parker.

Does she have kids?

Alexandra Mardell doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Alexandra Mardell was born in Leeds.

How tall is she?

Alexandra Mardell is 1.65 metres tall.

Twitter: @asmardell27

Instagram: @alexandramardell

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty