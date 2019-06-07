From working in a supermarket to turning down Strictly, here are some surprising facts about Bafta award-winning actress Jodie Comer...

Liverpool-born actress Jodie Comer might only be 26, but she has crammed a huge amount of success into her young years. She has become a household name thanks to playing serial assassin Villanelle in BBC drama Killing Eve, wowing fans with her amazing wardrobe and brilliant Slavic accent.

And not only is a second series of Killing Eve going to start on BBC1 on Saturday 8th June at 9.15pm, it’s also been announced that a third series is being made!

But what do we know about the actress behind the trained killer? Here are 7 things you might not know about Jodie Comer, who recently won the Best Actress Bafta for her role in Killing Eve…

1. Jodie Comer turned down Strictly

Jodie revealed that after being spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing last year, she turned down the chance to appear in next year’s line up. She told The Sun: “BBC bosses were like, ‘Maybe next year, Jodie…?’ and I was like, ‘Mmm, no, I don’t think so!’ I’d embarrass myself definitely. I went with my mum and my nan because my nan is a Strictly superfan. It was a once in a lifetime thing for her so it was really fun.”

2. She still lives at home

Despite being a famous actress, Jodie still lives at home with her parents and brother in Liverpool when she isn’t away filming in London. She recently told the Daily Star: “I honestly can’t imagine not living with my mum and dad.”

3. Killing Eve isn’t her first TV role

Jodie has a huge number of successful TV shows under her belt, and before becoming a household name in Killing Eve, Jodie was probably best known for her role as Kate Parks in the hit drama Doctor Foster. She has also appeared in My Mad Fat Diary, The White Princess and Thirteen. And very early in her career she popped up in Holby City!

4. She’s got a very famous best friend

As well as being a household name herself, Jodie’s best friend is famous heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson. Jodie is immensely proud of her friend’s sporting achievements and often shares how in awe she is of her friend on social media.

5. She’s got a surprising guilty pleasure

While she isn’t busy filming or learning lines for her latest role, Jodie likes nothing more than relaxing on the sofa and catching up with the latest drama in TOWIE. She is apparently a big fan of reality television and loves TOWIE and Real Housewives. She’s also a fan of films, and lists Billy Elliot and Forrest Gump among her favourites. Plus, she’s a massive fan of pop legend Bruce Springsteen!

6. Dame Julie Walters is her dream co-star

Jodie has revealed on numerous occasions that she has always wanted to star alongside Julie Walters, or failing being in the same production, Jodie has joked that perhaps Julie could play her in a movie of her life, instead.

7. Jodie Comer used to work in Tesco

Before finding fame as an actress, Jodie worked in Tesco as a supermarket checkout girl. She also spent a bit of time working in a bar collecting glasses before her acting career took off.

Main image of Jodie Comer: Getty Images