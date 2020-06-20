From being a pop star to hiding a secret love for making lists, here are a few things that might surprise you about Emmerdale's Lucy Pargeter...

Lucy Pargeter has been delighting fans with her role of Chas Dingle since 2002, cementing her part in Emmerdale history after taking on some of the soaps biggest storylines.

Fans have watched Chas struggle to cope with the devastating loss of her newborn daughter, Grace, a storyline that saw Lucy heaped with well-earned praise.

But what do we know about the actress who has been on our screens every week for more than 15 years?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She finished 3rd in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2013

Lucy won the British Soap Award for Best Actress in 2019

She’s appeared in Stars in Their Eyes as Spice Girl Emma Bunton

But what else do we know about Lucy? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Lucy Pargeter: little known facts about the Emmerdale actress…

1. Lucy Pargeter has three daughters

Lucy Pargeter had her first daughter Lola, now a teenager, when she was 28, but she has gone back to having little ones in the house again after giving birth to twins Missy and Betsy in 2017. The actress struggled to conceive the second time around and turned to IVF.

2. Lucy Pargeter’s a self-confessed embarrassing mum

The actress has revealed that, like most teenagers, her daughter Lola finds her embarrassing. She told The Mirror: “The other day in the park I started dancing and singing at the top of my voice. Lola got embarrassed and said, ‘Mummy, people are already looking at you, and now you’re just drawing more attention to yourself.’ I’ve got not filter!”

3. Lucy Pargeter’s got a secret talent

Lucy has revealed in the past that not many people know, but she is very good at horse riding. She told the Express: “My family bred horses and show ponies, so I began riding at a very early age. Although I don’t have a horse now, Lola and I used to go once a week.”

4. She doesn’t watch soaps

You’d think that Lucy would be keeping an eye on other soaps, checking out the competition… but the actress has confessed that she simply doesn’t have the time. She told us: “I don’t even watch Emmerdale, to be quite honest with you. I record it, but I don’t watch it. We work until eight, so when you get home it is half past eight. I don’t watch any soaps, how awful is that?!”

5. Lucy Pargeter used to be a pop star



Before she found fame in Emmerdale, Lucy was part of a girl band called Paperdolls, who toured with the likes of Boyzone! Their debut single ‘Gonna Make You Blush’ was released in 1998 but thankfully for soap fans their success ended there. Lucy once told Woman magazine: “It was a laugh. We went from thinking we were just a few girls getting together and doing a few songs, to getting signed by a record label and touring. It was a great time.”

6. She is VERY organised

Lucy has confessed that her most annoying habit is that she likes to make lists and tries to be in control of everything in life. She told The Mirror: “Before work, I set out the bath stuff for the twins, get their lunch ready, and get Lola’s school bag ready. I like to feel that if I’m not there then at least I can support what’s going on at home.”

7. She has one big regret

Lucy has confessed that the biggest thing she regrets is the fact she spent her childhood wanting to grow up, rather than relishing being a young girl. The Emmerdale star admitted to the Express: “I was just always fighting to be adult and a grown up, when I should have taken full advantage of being young without any responsibilities!”

Lucy Pargeter’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Lucy Pargeter’s age is 43. Her date of birth is 1 March 1977.

Is she in a relationship?

Lucy Pargeter separated from fiancé, Rudi Coleano, in 2019.

Does she have kids?

Lucy Pargeter has three daughters, teenager Lola, and twins Missy and Betsy.

Where was she born?

Lucy Pargeter was born in Nottingham.

How tall is she?

Lucy Pargeter’s height is 5ft 6.5 inches.

Twitter: @lucyparge

