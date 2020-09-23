Denise Van Outen will be getting her skates on...

It has been announced today that Denise Van Outen has been signed up as the third celebrity to join the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice.

Denise will be joining Myleene Klass and Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant for the series, set to air at the beginning of next year.

Myleene revealed the news that she was taking part on her social media pages on Monday.

While Joe’s news was revealed on This Morning when he joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to talk about how he was preparing for his next adventure.

Linda slips up

Denise’s news was revealed today on Loose Women, but her identity was accidentally announced before she came on air after presenter Linda Robson made a blunder.

Linda was supposed to be reading out clues about Denise’s identity, giving viewers hints before she joined them for her interview.

But she got ahead of herself and accidentally said Denise’s name, leaving her fellow panellists cringing.

Denise can’t wait to get started

As Denise joined the show for her chat, she told the Loose Women panellists that she had even kept the secret that she was appearing on Dancing On Ice from her daughter…

“I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people. I’ve kept this a secret from most of my friends and family.

“Betsy doesn’t even know, she is at school so she is going to find out this afternoon when I pick her up.

“She will be so excited, she loves the show and we watch it every year.”

However there is just one flaw in Denise’s new challenge, and that’s the fact she can’t skate!

“Literally I can’t stand up on the ice. Every time I’ve taken Betsy around on a rink, I’ve been the one on the penguin!”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 in early 2021.