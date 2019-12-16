THIS beloved Neighbours LEGEND is returning to Ramsay Street in a SHOCK new storyline twist

Dee Bliss is reportedly heading back to Neighbours to turn Toadie Rebecchi's life upside down...

There’s a familiar face heading back to Ramsay Street next year as Neighbours legend Dee Bliss makes a thrilling comeback to the soap.

Neighbours fans will know that the soap aired one of the most complex storylines Ramsay Street has ever seen this year when Dee Bliss returned from the dead 16 years after it was presumed she died after her and Toadie Rebecchi’s wedding car plunged off a cliff.

But if that wasn’t shocking enough, she was brought back into Toadie’s life after a woman called Andrea Sommers scammed Toadie into thinking she was actually Dee, before stealing all his life savings and having his baby, Hugo!

It later turned out that Dee and Andrea were long-lost twins that had been separated at birth, but the pair couldn’t have been more different if they tried.

Andrea and her mother Heather are now in prison for their various crimes, and later Dee left Ramsay Street after reconnecting with former husband Toadie.

Before she left, Dee admitted to Toadie that she still had feelings for him after all this time… but with Toadie’s beloved late wife Sonya only passing away months before, it was all too soon for the now single dad of two.

But it has now been reported by Australian publication The Herald Sun that Dee is coming back to Ramsay Street and that actress Madeline West, who plays both Dee and her estranged sister Andrea, will reprising her role as Dee and starts filming in January.

So could Dee and Toadie be in a better place now to pick up where they left off? Could 2020 bring some happiness for Toadie at last?

And what about Andrea and Heather? With actress Madeline returning to the soap as Dee, does this mean we could see her reprise her role as Andrea as well?

It seems 2020 is going to be another dramatic year in the Rebecchi house!

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5