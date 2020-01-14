THIS bizarre fact about TWO Coronation Street LEGENDS is unearthed!

David Neilson and Peter Gunn are about to appear in Canada together!

Coronation Street stars David Neilson, aka Roy Cropper, and Peter Gunn (Brian Packham) are heading to a casino resort in Canada for a special show.

It may all sound rather bizarre, but Coronation Street is actually hugely popular in Canada and the pair have been booked to appear together at the Casino Regina, Saskatchewan.

Titled Coronation Street: The Full English Show, David, 70, and Peter, 56, will reminisce about their time in Weatherfield.

Fans who book tickets will “get the scoop from these veteran cast members as they offer an insiders look into their characters and their Corrie secrets and stories. With over 30 years combined on Corrie as Roy and Brian, they’ve been at the epicentre of many exciting and dramatic storylines”.

You can even book a VIP add-on where you get a meet and greet with the Corrie stars! “The lads,” as they’re hysterically described on a poster for their tour, also have shows in Calgary and Edmonton coming up.

David and Peter were also in Canada last year for some shows and took the chance on their travels to visit Niagara Falls. Judging by a selfie they shared they had a great time at Niagara!

This isn’t the first time Corrie stars have flown over to Canada for meet and greets. Back in 2017 Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter Barlow, did the 4,000 mile journey over the Atlantic. Katie McGlynn, who played tragic Sinead, has also been over to Canada for a meet and greet.

Coronation Street started being shown in Canada back in the late 1960s. Nowadays it’s being screened on CBC (the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) and is just a week behind the UK.

Meanwhile, back in the UK Coronation Street continues on ITV.

Main picture: Getty Images