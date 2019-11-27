THIS Coronation Street favourite is heading to Holby City just in time for Christmas

Charlie Condou from Coronation Street has joined the cast of Holby City...

The BBC has confirmed that former Coronation Street actor Charlie Condou will be swapping the cobbles for the hospital corridors at Holby City, and his first episode airs next month.

The actor, who played midwife Marcus Dent in Coronation Street between 2007 and 2011, will be joining the BBC1 medical drama just in time for Christmas. His first episode ‘Be Sure, Be Brave, Be Kind, will air on December 19th.

Charlie is no stranger to filming in hospitals after his Coronation Street character, Marcus, worked as a sonographer at Weatherfield General Hospital before becoming a midwife.

The character, who dated current cobbles character Sean Tully, not only delivered former character Violet Wilson’s baby, but Marcus was also by Maria Connor’s side when she gave birth to her stillborn baby in 2008.

Charlie has been cast as charming new alpha consultant Ben Sherwood, who is set to cause drama as he “stirs up the dynamics in the hospital”.

Speaking of his new role, Charlie previously revealed: “I’m over the moon to be joining Holby City as suave new doctor Ben Sherwood.

“He’s a good guy but will definitely be ruffling a few feathers over the coming months. I can’t wait to get started.”

Executive producer Simon Harper added: “Charlie is a very fine actor and a well-known popular TV face – and we are very lucky to have temped him to Holby City.

“I can’t wait to see him as Ben, both causing a stir and getting under the skin of his colleagues on Keller!”

Holby City airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.