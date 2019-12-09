THIS Coronation Street LEGEND is returning to the cobbles TONIGHT in a hour-long special!

There's excitement in Coronation Street tonight when the legendary Norris Cole returns...

Coronation Street just isn’t the same without the legend that is Norris Cole on the cobbles, but tonight that’s all set to change when he returns as part of Rita Tanner’s new storyline.

According to The Sun there is a huge storyline on the cards this Christmas for Rita when she has a fall while putting fairy lights on her Christmas tree.

But in a sad twist, poor Rita is set to be left lying on the floor for days because she has told people that she is going away for the festive period.

But in the run up to Rita’s Christmas tree dramas she is set to find loneliness setting in when everyone around her seems to be busy with their lives, leaving her with more time on her hands than she would care for.

Jenny is busy with the pub, while Gemma has got her hands full with the quads… and poor Rita has found herself surplus to requirements.

Tonight sees Norris return as part of Rita’s loneliness storyline, and having already been fobbed off by Jenny earlier in the day, Rita is thrilled to see her old friend on the cobbles.

Urging Norris to come over to her flat for a cup of tea, Rita is in her element as the old friends catch up with the latest Weatherfield gossip.

But sadly for Rita her joy won’t last for long because soon Norris will need to dash back to see Freda, and all too quickly he is gone.

Rita struggles to hide her disappointment at his hasty exit, and once again she is set to find herself alone for the duration of the day.

But as Christmas approaches, it seems things are only set to get worse for Rita when she has her accident. But will Norris be returning again soon? Watch this space…

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Main picture: Getty Images