This Country creators are working on historical comedy series

The duo are known for playing cousins Kerry and Kurtan.

This Country creators Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper are working on a new historical series together.

The real life brother and sister duo are known for the BBC Three mockumentary, but have teased that the new project is “very different”.

Speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Daisy May revealed they’d been using lockdown to think up a new series.

Teasing the details, Daisy May said, “Charlie and I have started writing our new thing, which is very, very different. It’s a period thing and it couldn’t be more different from This Country but it’s funny.”

They especially enjoyed writing new characters, adding, “Because with This Country, we couldn’t kind of write names for names, like for famous actors, it would have to be unknown.

“So this is actually quite funny to have an actor in mind and be able to write a part for them specifically. It’s very, very early days but we’re really enjoying it.”

Not much is known about the new project, including a title, so we’ll have to stay tuned to find out more about it.

This Country was a real hit for the duo, winning BAFTA and Royal Television Society awards for its hilarious portrayal of life in the Cotswolds. This Country, which started in 2007, ran for a total of 19 episodes over three series. The last series went out earlier this year.

Daisy May played Kerry Mucklowe, and almost exclusively wore Swindon football shirts throughout the series.

It’s not known if they’ll set their latest series in the same area, or if they’ll be filming elsewhere.

Recently, Daisy May Cooper appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside dad Paul, who also had a role in This Country.

We can’t wait to see the new series!