This EastEnders legend is joining Holby City as a new surgeon

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has left Walford... for Holby!

EastEnders legend Davood Ghadami is joining Holby City, the BBC has announced.

The hugely popular actor is departing Albert Square as Kush Kazemi and joining another huge BBC show, Holby City, as surgeon Eli Ebrahim.

Holby teases that Eli is “a talented, if slightly idiosyncratic surgeon. Excitable, passionate and exploding with energy, Eli puts work above everything”.

Davood says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show. Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I’m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival!”

Sean Gleeson, Series Producer of Holby City adds: “We’re delighted that Davood has joined us. We are more than excited to welcome Davood from EastEnders to Holby and know that he is going to be a fantastic addition to our cast.”

Davood Ghadami has enjoyed almost seven years on EastEnders as Kush, first joining the show way back in 2014.

The 38-year-old has actually previously popped up in Holby sister show Casualty. Plus his other screen credits include Doctors, Skins, Law & Order: UK and Silent Witness.

Davood will appear as Eli for the first time in Holby later this year. The BBC has not yet given an exact date for his first appearance.

The star took to Instagram recently to talk about his final day filming EastEnders. He commented:

“Not going to lie, today was bittersweet. I had to say goodbye to some of THE best people I could ever wish to know.

“Not being able to do the usual hugs was tough, though probably for the best as I might not have let go.

“I’m a very luck lad. Thanks to the ones who made the six and a half years so special. You know who you are.”

Holby City continues on Tuesday.