THIS former cobbles FAVOURITE returns to Coronation Street tonight – but why?

Tonight’s Coronation Street is set to see Alina Pop making a comeback, months after she left Seb Franklin broken-hearted by leaving Weatherfield.

Coronation Street fans will remember Alina was part of a huge human-trafficking storyline earlier this year when Seb found himself caught up in the drama after falling for the nail technician.

However, Alina’s employers found themselves in a huge trouble with the police when the truth was revealed… causing Alina to flee back to Romania in August in fear that they would track her down in if she stayed in the UK.

But tonight’s Coronation Street sees Alina back on the cobbles once again… and she’s looking for Seb.

But sadly for Alina it seems her timing couldn’t have been much worse, because this evening’s first instalment of Coronation Street sees Seb and his new love interest Emma Brooker make things official as they finally become a couple.

Shortly after the pair announce their good news, Amy Barlow finds Alina knocking at the door of number 11, looking for Seb.

She lies that Seb is now engaged to Emma, causing a mortified Alina to flee. But Amy’s lies soon catch up with her when she confesses what she did to Emma.

Emma is horrified that Alina is back for Seb, but she tells Amy that she can’t just send her packing and insists that they must be honest and tell Seb the truth.

When Emma confesses that Alina is back in the second instalment of tonight’s Coronation Street, Seb is left stunned.

However, instead of telling Emma that he has moved on from his ex and wants to focus on their future now, Seb admits that he is unsure of his feelings and Emma is left to wonder where this leaves their new romance.

Could the pair be heading for a split already? Or is Seb going to let Alina down gently?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.